Neil Patrick Harris celebrates twins' 10th birthday: 'My absolute prides and joys'

It’s a milestone for Neil Patrick Harris and his family.

On Monday, the former “How I Met Your Mother” star wished twins Harper and Gideon a happy 10th birthday on Instagram.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“Double Digits! Today, Harper and Gideon turn ten years old,” he captioned a photo of the kids sitting in front of a body of water.

Harris, who recently celebrated his sixth anniversary with husband David Burtka, marveled at just how parenting has changed him.

“Ten years! This last decade has absolutely whizzed by - and I’ve loved it. I’ve never felt more tired and broken down, nor more awake and alive,” he wrote.

Babies!! On 10/12, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace entered the Burtka-Harris fold. All of us are happy, healthy, tired, and a little pukey. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) October 15, 2010

“My parenting skills are both terrible and amazing. Having children makes you grow in a thousand different directions, and I am just so thankful to my kids for all of it (and to @dbelicious for his unstoppable, handsome, tireless devotion and commitment to being a parent).

"Kind, smart, clever, hilarious, savvy, intuitive, ingenious - they are my absolute prides and joys. I love them with every ounce of my being,” he concluded, along with the hashtag #grateful.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, Harper Burtka-Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris and David Burtka attend the premiere of "Frozen" on November 19, 2013, in Los Angeles. Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

Harris, 47, can certainly attest to the highs and lows of parenting. Last month, he revealed the whole family had contracted the coronavirus.

“It was not pleasant, but we got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good," he said on the 3rd hour of TODAY. "We want to make sure everyone's doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure."

And like many parents, Harris found himself struggling with home schooling. In late March, he posted a video capturing his kids watching someone else play Minecraft when they should’ve been learning.

“How is this digital third grade?” a flustered Harris asked them.

“Well, it’s not. It’s just entertainment,” Gideon shot back.