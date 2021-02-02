How Neil Patrick Harris' family became 'fast friends' with Mariska Hargitay's

Here's a pairing you might not have seen coming: "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay and former "How I Met Your Mother" star Neil Patrick Harris.

No, not that kind of pairing: They're both happily married! As it turns out, though, they're really close friends who have even made each other's families part of their quarantine bubble, as Harris recently told the AV Club.

"We have two kids that are similar in age, and we met — I think — in Puerto Rico at an event that (Chef) Jose Andres was doing," recalled the former "Doogie Howser, M.D." actor, who's been married to David Burtka since 2014 and has two children with him: Harper and Gideon, 10.

Mariska Hargitay and Neil Patrick Harris at the 2015 NBC Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2015. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

"Their family was there and our family was there and our kids were all playing together," Harris continued. "And their kids are so lovely and well-behaved."

Hargitay and "Younger" star Peter Hermann (who has also appeared on "SVU") have been married since 2004 and have three children: August, 14; Amaya, 9; and Andrew, 9.

Harris noted that Harper and Amaya have become "very tight."

Now both families are quite close, close enough that during COVID they've made each other "all part of the same bubble," he said. "When you get 9-, 10-year-old kids that enjoy each other's company in the middle of a pandemic, you become fast friends."

Harris and his family actually had COVID last year, developing symptoms early on, as he told TODAY in September, so we imagine the bubble formed once they had recovered.

Not only do the children of both families get along, but so do the adults, as Harris added. "She is the funniest, nicest, most generous individual," he explained. "We've just become fast friends ... She works so hard, and Peter works so hard, and they still manage to maintain such great family relations with each other. And to do it with such wisdom and humor and grace. I think the world of them."

It's hard to believe that they haven't appeared on a TV show or in a movie together yet, but now we're starting to cross our fingers that Harris could pop up on "SVU" one of these days. For now, we'll just have to enjoy their friendship from afar.

Harris does have a bit of advice for all of us, though: "Any time anyone can engage with Mariska and Peter, I highly recommend it!"