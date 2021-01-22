Neil Patrick Harris shares his thoughts on straight actors playing gay characters

Neil Patrick Harris is opening up about his thoughts on whether or not straight actors should play gay on television and in film.

“I’m not one to jump on to labelling,” he said in a new interview with The Times. “As an actor you certainly hope you can be a visible option for all kinds of different roles. I played a character (in 'How I Met Your Mother') for nine years who was nothing like me"

He added if he were the one casting, he "would definitely want to hire the best actor.”

The 47-year-old actor is about to be part of an all gay male ensemble in the new film "It’s A Sin," that was directed by Russell T Davies, the creator of "Queer as Folk." Following a group of young gay men in early 1980s England and their experience with HIV and AIDS, Davies made it a point to cast this latest work of his with actors who identify as gay in real life.

“I’m not being woke about this… but I feel strongly that if I cast someone in a story, I am casting them to act as a lover, or an enemy, or someone on drugs or a criminal or a saint… they are not there to ‘act gay’ because ‘acting gay’ is a bunch of codes for a performance," Davies said of his casting decision. "It’s about authenticity, the taste of 2020."

“You wouldn’t cast someone able-bodied and put them in a wheelchair, you wouldn’t black someone up. Authenticity is leading us to joyous places."