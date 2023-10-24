Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have a lot to celebrate.

The couple have been married since 1996 and are the proud parents of three kids: Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

During a November 2019 appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, McGraw spoke about his beautiful family and said he and Hill are "so proud" of their daughters "because the world that they grew up in, it can easily make the kids turn out differently."

“And our girls are so grounded, they’re so humble. They have such big hearts, and they work hard at the things that they want to accomplish — and we’re really proud of them,” he added. “We couldn’t ask for better kids. They’re smarter than us in so many ways.”

Read on to learn more about McGraw and Hill's love story.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw meet

According to Billboard, McGraw and Hill met in 1994 at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville when McGraw had a girlfriend and Hill was separated from her first husband, Daniel Hill.

"For me, there was an intense physical attraction. I guess my girlfriend saw it in my eyes," McGraw told Billboard. "She said, 'I don't want you around her.'"

McGraw also recalled their first encounter in a 2018 Instagram post he dedicated for his wife.

"From the first time we met, I knew (she didn’t!) that she was the love of my life forever.... no matter the ups and downs, the happy and sad or the good and bad," he wrote. "She’s so special and so loved by us."

By 1996, Hill was engaged to record producer Scott Hendricks. While talking about that time in their relationship, Hill once told People, “If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else — ‘Oh, okay, now she’s a slut and a bad person’ — I can’t control that. But I wasn’t about to let Tim slip through my hands.”

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get engaged

In 1996, McGraw and Hill got engaged. The "Don't Take the Girl" musician recalled how it happened in a video he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2021.

In the clip, McGraw explained that he asked Hill to marry him "quite a few times" in their relationship and "she kept saying no."

“She said, ‘I’m not going to get involved with another country singer, it’s just not going to work out,'" he recalled Hill saying. But everything changed when the couple went to play at an outdoor festival.

“They had these trailer houses set up. I’m getting ready to go onstage, and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it. She’s standing there, and we’re talking, and I said, ‘Look, let’s get married,’” McGraw recalled. “And she says, ‘You’re asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house?’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s pretty apropos if you think about it.’ She goes, ‘Are you serious?’ And I said, ‘Well, yeah, I’m serious.’”

Though Hill didn't give him an answer right then and there, McGraw said he soon learned that she wanted to walk down the aisle with him when he returned from performing onstage and realized that Hill had written something on the mirror.

“I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room and Faith wasn’t there, but I looked at the mirror. In lipstick it said, ‘Yes! I’m gonna be your wife,’” he said. “And we still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that’s for sure.”

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get married

McGraw and Hill got married in 1996. According to the "Standing Room Only" singer, he tied the knot with Hill in a surprise wedding they had in his aunt's backyard.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill welcome their first child together

In 1997, Hill and McGraw welcomed their first child, daughter Gracie McGraw, into the world.

Like her parents, Gracie has amazing vocal abilities. In 2019, McGraw showed his fans that Gracie can sing when he shared a video of them both belting out Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s song “What Kind of Fool” in the car.

“PIPES!!!!!!......Dang, this girl can sing!” he captioned the sweet clip.

“Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip," he added with the hashtag #chaseyourdreamsgirl.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill welcome their second child together

In August 1998, McGraw and Hill welcomed their second daughter, Maggie, into the world.

Maggie has a master's degree from Stanford University. In June 2021, McGraw celebrated his daughter getting the degree in an Instagram post he shared of Maggie in her cap and gown.

“We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!! She graduated from her Masters program at Stanford University this weekend and what a celebration!!!" he wrote at the time. "I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place.....Go get em my sweet girl!!!! Proud Pop!"

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill welcome baby No. 3

McGraw and Hill welcomed their third child, daughter Audrey McGraw, in December 2001.

In a 2007 interview with Good Housekeeping, Hill said Audrey McGraw was born “eight weeks premature” on Dec. 6 and they weren’t able to bring her home until the day before Christmas Eve.

“Every year, to celebrate Audrey’s birthday, we decorate the tree on the sixth,” Hill said. “It’s a little bit of a challenge, keeping a live tree fresh for the entire month of December. But there’s no other way we’d do it: We decorate on the sixth, and it has to be a live tree.”

In December 2022, McGraw celebrated Audrey’s 21st birthday on Instagram when he shared a few photos of his daughter over the years.

“Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!” he wrote in the caption. “We r so proud of the remarkable young woman you have become.... U make this world a better place to be for everyone who loves you. Happy birthday ‘my little girl.’ We love you so much!”

Tim McGraw thanks Faith Hill for helping him get sober

In a 2021 Esquire essay, McGraw talked about his journey to sobriety and revealed how Hill put him on the right path.

“I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8 in the morning and thinking, I have to wake the kids up. I went straight to my wife and said, ‘This is where I’m at,’” he said. “I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life.”

McGraw also spoke about his wife's influence on him during a 2019 interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb.

The country crooner credited Hill for helping him end his partying ways.

“When things happen and you succeed beyond your wildest dreams and you’re playing all these great shows and, you know, the party’s going on,” McGraw said. “And then you’re married and you have kids and all the sudden your wife looks at you and says, ‘You know, you’re getting a little overboard and you need to make some decisions.’ It makes a big impact on you.”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary

On Oct. 6, McGraw and Hill celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary by giving each other shoutouts on Instagram.

In McGraw's post, he shared a sweet throwback picture of him and Hill together and wrote, “This is the very first picture ever taken of us, the very first time we ever met back in spring of 1994. This was backstage of the ‘New Faces’ show at the Country Radio Seminar......I fell for you in an instant!”

He added, “Today is our 27th wedding anniversary and I fall for you everyday, every time you walk into the room, every time I see you in our 3 beautiful daughter’s smiles. I just keep falling and always will. Happy anniversary my love! @faithhill."

On her own Instagram page, Hill posted a black-and-white photo of her lovingly looking at McGraw while she sat onstage.

"27 years married to this man. My one and only. Happy Anniversary baby. I love you," she captioned the pic.

Tim McGraw kicks off 2024 by sharing black-and-white photo with Faith Hill

It's 2024, and McGraw wants his fans to know that he and Hill are "still goin strong!"

The country singer posted a black-and-white photo to his Instagram page Jan. 1 of him and his wife.

McGraw sports a dark baseball cap and white T-shirt in the photo and has his arms wrapped around Hill, who is wearing a white sleeveless shirt and has her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

"Happy New Year!!" he wrote. "1999 and still goin strong!!!"

One fan commented on the photo: "I was there... for that kiss on stage after you sang. It was all over 99 Kiss Country the next day. The rest is history ❤️."

Another wrote, "Still STILL one of The Hottest couples out there. I hope you two stay as happy you seem."

"Happy new year to the most beautiful couple in country music," another person commented.