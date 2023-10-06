Tim McGraw shares first pic of him with Faith Hill for their anniversary: 'I fell for you in an instant!'

It's the way Tim McGraw loves Faith Hill that is perpetual bliss.

The country crooner pulled out the first photo ever taken of him and his wife to celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6. Along with the sweet throwback, McGraw penned a romantic note about falling for the country queen "in an instant" after they met.

"This is the very first picture ever taken of us, the very first time we ever met back in spring of 1994," McGraw wrote on Instagram. "This was backstage of the 'New Faces' show at the Country Radio Seminar......I fell for you in an instant!"

He added, "Today is our 27th wedding anniversary and I fall for you everyday, every time you walk into the room, every time I see you in our 3 beautiful daughter’s smiles."

McGraw concluded his sweet message, "I just keep falling and always will. Happy anniversary my love! @faithhill."

The "This Kiss" singer also posted a black-and-white photo of her lovingly looking at her husband while she sat onstage.

"27 years married to this man. My one and only. Happy Anniversary baby. I love you," she wrote alongside her post, adding a heart.

After meeting in 1994, the couple would go on to date and get married in 1996. They are parents to three daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

On McGraw's Instagram, Maggie McGraw wrote, "This is iconic." She also reposted photos of her parents over the years on her Instagram story, expressing her love for them.

As for the couple's youngest daughter, she shared a movie-like photo of the famous pair kissing in the middle of a cobblestone street in Paris.

"Mom and dad in Paris," she captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji.

In August, the "I Like It I Love It" singer reflected on his marriage, saying he would've died if he hadn't married Hill.

“I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old a) I probably would’ve ran my career into the ground, and b) I would’ve died already with my career into the ground — one or the other. And it wouldn’t have ever been where it’s at now,” he told Zane Lowe during an interview with Apple Music 1.

He added that during their hard days, she lifts him up.

"When (I’m) having days when (I’m) not feeling confident, then she’s the one that makes me feel confident. When we’re having days when she’s not feeling confident, then I make her feel confident,” he explained. “It just works for us.”