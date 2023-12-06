It's the era of breaking records for Taylor Swift.

The "Eras Tour" performer is StubHub's most-searched artist of 2023, according to a year-end report StubHub released Dec. 6.

The "Midnights" singer's current tour is the biggest in StubHub history, the report said, and she's the most-searched artist on the platform with 127% more views than Coldplay, the second most-searched act of the year.

Swift's appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, have also spurred NFL ticket sales. After her first appearance on Sept. 24 as the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears, StubHub reported that the following day, "the Chiefs had more single-day ticket sales on StubHub than any other day since the season started."

These record-breaking stats are the latest in Swift's already show-stopping year of being named Time magazine's Person of the Year, becoming a billionaire and being the first woman to hit 100 million monthly Spotify streams. Plus, she broke the record for most single-day advance ticket sales revenue at AMC Theatres at $26 million for her concert film about her current tour.

Other findings mentioned in the report indicate a big year for women on the platform as female artists drove 73% of overall sales for the top 10 global touring artists.

Below is the full list of top in-demand global touring artists for this year. Rankings are based on cumulative global ticket sales as of Nov. 28, 2023, the report said.

Top In-Demand Global Touring Artists