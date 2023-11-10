Why Taylor Swift sent Kelly Clarkson flowers after ‘1989’ rerelease

When Taylor Swift released “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” in October, she also kept a sweet tradition going: sending flowers to Kelly Clarkson.

Swift, 33, apparently sends something special to Clarkson, 41, every time she rereleases one of her previous albums, Clarkson revealed in a recent interview with "E! News."

“You know what’s so funny? She just sent me flowers,” Clarkson said. “She’s so nice. She did. She was like, ‘Every time I release something’—‘cause she just did ‘1989.’ I got that really cute cardigan, too.”

Swift and Clarkson have had each other’s backs for a while now. When Swift was speaking out against the sale of the master recordings of her first six albums in 2019, Clarkson offered the “Karma” singer some advice.

“just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point,” Clarkson wrote to Swift on Twitter, now known as X, in July 2019.

Her suggestion turned out to be prophetic. Swift has been steadily rerecording her first six studio albums over the past few years, and it’s safe to say it’s been a smashing success. Her latest “1989” rerelease set a record as Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day, the streaming service said in October.

Clarkson is confident Swift would have come up with the idea to rerecord her previous albums without her suggestion.

“I love how kind she is though,” Clarkson said. “She’s a very smart businesswoman. So, she would have thought of that. But it just sucks when you see artists that you admire and you respect really wanting something and it’s special to them. You know if they’re going to find a loophole, you find a loophole. And she did it and literally is, like, the best-selling artist I feel like of all-time now.”

The “Piece by Piece” singer added that she loves seeing how fans are supporting Swift.

“It’s so cool to see a fanbase really get behind her in that too because it’s important,” she said. “She’s known for being such an incredible songwriter and the soundtrack to a lot of people’s lives and that’s her life. So, you should have the option of owning that.”

Clarkson recently shot down speculation that she was criticizing Swift’s alleged romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

She was met with some backlash last month after she said on her talk show that gossip about Swift’s and Kelce’s rumored relationship “is literally taking over the NFL” and it’s “like you’re watching ‘Housewives.’”

The next day, she clarified her remarks on Instagram.

“Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance,” Clarkson wrote. “I am pro romance. Yay romance. Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request.”