At the height of Taylor Swift’s public feud with Scooter Braun after his company acquired the masters to her first six albums, Kelly Clarkson weighed in on the situation. "The Voice" coach offered the multi-award-winning artist some sound advice: to rerecord her old albums.

“@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” Clarkson, 38, tweeted on July 13, 2019. "I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼”

The “American Idol” alum’s tweet has resurfaced across social media following the rerelease of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)" on April 9, twelve years after the album first debuted. With the tweet making its rounds again, fans of Swift are praising Clarkson for her past advice, with one fan writing, “Everyone say thank you kelly clarkson.”

Another fan replied to Clarkson's original tweet, writing, "this tweet has aged so well now that the re-recording is out!!!"

"'from the vault', Kelly you were visionary!" one fan tweeted to the singer, pointing out Clarkson's idea to release entirely new bonus tracks.

Months after Clarkson first tweeted the suggestion that Swift rerecord her old music in order to own the masters, she further clarified her statements on “The Tonight Show" and told host Jimmy Fallon that she was inspired by her former mother-in-law, Reba McEntire.

“I wasn’t really trying to defend or offend anyone,” Clarkson said. “It was more of like, Reba told me she did that. That’s it. That was all… She wanted to own her masters. And I was like, ‘Well if it’s that important to you, like, find a way.’ And she recut all of her music and did the same musicians, the same everything. That’s where I got the idea.”

She continued explaining, “Taylor is the artist, like she’s been writing since she was a little girl. So it’s kind of like her diary, so I get why she’d wanna.”

“I don’t really care about owning my masters or not,” she said. “I’m just like, ‘Whatever, I’m going to sing them until I’m dead, it’s fine.’ And then somebody can make money off of it, I don’t care. Like, I write half or a little more than half my stuff and hers is 100 percent of it. So I can see how it would matter to her.”

Swift, 31, addressed the sale of her masters to Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, publicly on multiple occasions, notably referencing Braun and the sale of her masters during her acceptance speech for the Woman of the Decade award at Billboard’s Women In Music event at the end of 2019 where she claimed that she was “denied the chance” to purchase her music.

It wasn't until a year later in November 2020 when Swift responded to the news that her catalog was sold again, this time by Braun to a private equity company. In the same breath, the “Willow” singer confirmed that she was already in the process of rerecording her old albums, writing in a statement, “I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store.”

Swift revealed in February that the first album she would rerelease was “Fearless,” which featured her hits such as “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.”

The rerecorded album not only featured the deluxe version of the album's original 19 tracks, but also included brand new accompanying lyric videos, her single “Today Was A Fairytale” from the film “Valentine’s Day,” along with six new bonus tracks “from the vault” which included two familiar names in country music: Maren Morris and Keith Urban.