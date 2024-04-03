25 Taylor Swift lyrics that celebrate women and female friendship

Taylor Swift is the ultimate girl's girl.

Between Super Bowl box seats and surprise mid-concert cameos, the songstress spends a considerable amount of time with her friends by her side — friends that include high-profile celebrities like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid, along with fellow musicians Selena Gomez and Lana Del Rey.

Swift has even been known to pen lyrics that celebrate those friendships. On her 2008 album “Fearless,” she dedicated the track “Fifteen” to her best friend, Abigail Anderson. In it, she sings, “Soon enough you're best friends. Laughing at the other girls who think they're so cool.”

But the mentions of her supportive girl squad don't end there.

On the track “no body, no crime,” Swift starts off the song with the lyrics, “Este's a friend of mine” — a reference to her friendship with musician Este Haim.

In fact, Swift's discography is full of friendship quotes that honor the women who inspire her. For moments when you want to celebrate your squad, take a cue from the songstress with one of these Taylor Swift lyrics that celebrate women and the power of female friendship.

Taylor Swift lyrics about feminism and friendship

“Here’s a toast to my real friends. They don’t care about the he said, she said.” — “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

“And soon enough you’re best friends. Laughing at the other girls who think they’re so cool.” — “Fifteen”

“It’s okay, we’re the best of friends, anyway.” — “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

“So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.” — “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

“Karma takes all my friends to the summit.” — “Karma”

“Everything will be alright if you keep me next to you.” — “22”

“And if you’re ever tired of being known for who you know, you know you’ll always know me.” — “dorothea”

“The devil’s in the details but you got a friend in me.” — “peace”

“You took the time to memorize me, my fears, my hopes and dreams. I just like hanging out with you all the time.” — “Stay Stay Stay”

“Isn’t it just so pretty to think all there was some invisible string tying you to me?” — “invisible string”

“Every time you smile, I smile.” — “Jump Then Fall”

“The best people in life are free.” — “New Romantics”

“Long live the walls we crashed through. I had the time of my life, with you.” — “Long Live”

“Let them say what they want, we won’t hear it.” — “I Know Places”

“Ladies always rise above.” — “Vigilante Sh*t”

“Best believe I’m still bejeweled. When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer.” — “Bejeweled”

“Never be so politе you forget your power.” — “marjorie”

“Don’t you worry your pretty little mind. People throw rocks at things that shine.” — “Ours”

“We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time It’s miserable and magical.” — “22”

“He wanted a bride I was making my own name.” — “Midnight Rain”

“Baby I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me.” — “New Romantics”