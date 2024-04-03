When did Taylor Swift become a billionaire?

Taylor Swift has been telling us she's a mastermind.

The pop sensation's decadeslong career has now catapulted her to billionaire status, according to Forbes estimates.

Swift's net worth has reached $1.1 billion as of March 8, turning her fame into fortune and ranking as the No. 14 celebrity on Forbes' 2024 World Billionaires List, published on April 2.

When did Swift become a billionaire?

Forbes first identified Swift as a billionaire in October 2023 due to the success of her Eras Tour. The magazine reported she was the first musician to become a billionaire solely off of earnings from her music and performances.

While other musicians like Rihanna and Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, were named billionaires long before Swift, their net worths were tied to products or partnerships, like Rihanna's Fenty makeup line and Savage clothing line, or Ye's former partnership with Adidas. (Adidas dropped Ye in 2022 after he made antisemitic comments, leading Forbes to strip him of his billionaire status and value his fortune at $400 million.)

Now, six months after reaching billionaire status, Swift's net worth has grown from the theatrical and streaming releases of her concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour." Plus, she globetrotted on the Eras Tour to South America, Australia and Asia, and she's set to continue on with the European leg of her tour this summer.

The 34-year-old isn't stopping there, either: In about two weeks, she's releasing her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department." (Fans are hoping she will re-release "Reputation" this year as well, though Swift has not confirmed any details.)

Swift won iHeart Radio's artist of the year, pop artist of the year and tour of the year awards at the iHeart Radio Awards on Monday, where she teased the continuation of the Eras Tour and her upcoming album during a virtual acceptance speech.

“I am so blown away and so thankful and I just can’t wait to keep having fun with you guys because we have a lot of exciting things coming up,” she said. “Thank you so much.”