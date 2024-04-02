Taylor Swift says she has a lot of 'exciting things coming up' during iHeartRadio Music Awards speech

Taylor Swift surprised her fans by making a virtual appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 1.

The pop star was nominated for nine awards: song of the year, pop song of the year, pop artist of the year, artist of the year, best lyrics, favorite on screen, TikTok bop of the year and favorite tour style. Her fans, the Swifties, are also nominated for best fan army.

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and ‘N Sync’s Lance Bass introduced Swift as the winner for artist of the year, as well as pop artist of the year and tour of the year. The pop star then appeared on the big screen to thank Swifties for their support and teased “exciting things coming up.”

“Hey! I wanted to say thank you so much to anyone who voted for this award,” she said, thanking iHeart for being "incredibly supportive over the course of my entire career, but especially this year has been pretty spectacular. I am so grateful for that.”

“To the fans, it is completely up to you to choose how you spend your time, what concerts you want to go to, what music you want to make the soundtrack of your life,” she continued. “And to anyone who has included me in those choices, I am so, so, so thankful for that.”

Taylor Swift onscreen during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Swift then said, “We have so many exciting things ahead of us. I’m continuing on with the tour and, most importantly, I have a brand new album called ‘The Tortured Poets Department,‘ which comes out on April 19. I cannot wait to share it with you.”

She added that she was honored to be named artist of the year, before concluding, “I am so blown away and so thankful and I just can’t wait to keep having fun with you guys because we have a lot of exciting things coming up. Thank you so much.”

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards were held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The awards show, now in its 11th year, was broadcast live on Fox and hosted by Ludacris.

Fresh off the release of her new album, “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé was presented with the iHeart Innovator Award during the broadcast. Cher received a special tribute as the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient.

While she did not appear in person, Swift has been spotted in and around Los Angeles in recent weeks amid a break from the international leg of her ever-popular “Eras” tour.

Her upcoming album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” is due out on April 19. She announced the upcoming work at her last awards show appearance, the 2024 Grammy Awards in February.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last 2 years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” Swift said in her acceptance speech for best pop album.

Shortly after, her Instagram account shared the new album cover art: a sultry, black-and-white photo of Swift on a bed.

“All’s fair in love and poetry...” she captioned the post.