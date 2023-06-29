Kelsea Ballerini hit in the face by thrown object during concert in Idaho

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini halted a concert in Idaho and was forced to retreat backstage Wednesday after a fan hurled an object at her, striking her in the face, according to videos from the show posted on TikTok.

The 29-year-old was in the middle of a song when the object hit her, causing her to recoil and stop singing, videos showed. She eventually left the stage for several minutes during the June 28 performance at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise.

The "Legends" singer later returned to address the crowd and resume the show, according to multiple clips posted on TikTok.

"All I care about is keeping everyone safe," she told the crowd once back onstage, according to one TikTok clip. "So if you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. There's security everywhere tonight. If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling or anything, just always flag it.

"Don't throw things, you know?" she said. "I always want shows of mine ... I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here, and just can you help me do that tonight, please?"

A member of the stage crew also addressed the crowd after Ballerini was hit, saying the tossed object was a friendship bracelet, according to a clip posted to TikTok.

"It was a friendship bracelet, which we love. It's awesome," he said. "Got to stop, right? Got to keep everyone safe."

The person who pelted the singer has not been identified.

Representatives for Ballerini told TODAY.com they didn't have any additional comment on the incident.

The flying bracelet was the latest incident in a troubling trend of concertgoers assaulting or interrupting performers mid-show.

On June 18, a fan hurled a cell phone at pop singer Bebe Rexha, giving her a black eye and a nasty cut above her eyelid. A couple of days later, a fan slapped singer Ava Max as she was singing and dancing onstage.

Last weekend, a fan tossed what appeared to be a bag of their mother's cremains onstage during a Pink concert in London, NBC News reported.