Singer Ava Max speaks out after being slapped by a fan during a show

Singer Ava Max has banned a fan from all her future shows for slapping her in the middle of her concert.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye," the 29-year-old singer said on Twitter after the incident.

"He’s never coming to a show again thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!” she wrote.

The moment was captured on video and posted to Twitter June 21 hours after the concert by @intomattyou, who attended the show.

"Fan jumps on stage and scratches @AvaMax tonight during ‘The Motto,’" the user captioned a video of the incident.

In the video, a person who appears to be male is seen trying to break free from an apparent security guard who is physically restraining the fan to keep him away from the singer. But the individual is able to get close enough to the singer to smack her across the face as she is twirling in a circle to her song. The apparent security guard then drags the fan away.

Ava Max continued to perform during the exchange. She did grab her face for a few seconds after getting slapped.

The fan has not been publicly identified yet.

People in the comments denounced the person's actions.

"That’s not a fan!!!" someone tweeted. "A fan would never do that!! Hope he gets arrested for assault."

"Why are people attacking pop stars?" someone else asked.

This is the second time in recent days that audience members attacked performers in the middle of their sets. On June 18, pop singer Bebe Rexha was in the middle of performing a song when an audience member hurled a phone at her, hitting her in the face.