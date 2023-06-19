Bebe Rexha taken to the hospital after fan throws a phone at her face midconcert

Pop star Bebe Rexha was smacked in the face by a cellphone that sailed from the audience onto the stage during her New York City concert over the weekend, landing one man in police custody.

Video shows Rexha bring her hands to her face in shock, then drop to her knees as crew members rush onto the stage behind her.

"Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that," wrote a Twitter user who shared the clip online.

The New York Police Department said a 27-year-old man who threw a cellphone at the performer was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed yet.

Rexha was taken by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

The concert, held at Pier 17 in New York City on June 18, was cut short early, according to fans who shared angry messages on social media and posted videos of Rexha being escorted off the stage.

NBC News has reached out to Rexha's team and will update this post with more information when available.