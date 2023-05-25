Bebe Rexha reacts to ‘tough’ comments saying she gained weight: ‘I like to eat’

Bebe Rexha is opening up about her weight gain following her PCOS diagnosis.

On a recent episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the pop star, 33, recalled a time she read the comments on a TikTok video of herself and noticed that the first comment was something mentioning that she'd gained weight.

“Listen, we’re in the public eye, so that’s bound to happen, especially, like, I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight," she said. "But, that comes with the territory. I’m not mad about it because it is true."

Although Rexha said she understood why the person wrote that comment, she added that reading something like that can still be "tough."

"It kind of is tough. But I feel like we’re in 2023, we should not be talking about people’s weight,” she said as the audience cheered.

"I like to eat," Rexha added.

The "Baby I'm Jealous" singer then talked about her health and said she was diagnosed with PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, when she went to the doctor last year.

"A lot of women actually have this and they don't know about it," she said.

"And it's one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese," the three-time Grammy nominee added. "I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we got to just be positive and just show people love.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PCOS affects as many as 5 million of U.S. women of reproductive age. Some of the symptoms are weight gain, irregular monthly periods, hair growth, acne and infertility.

“I definitely struggle with my weight, and I struggle with the way that I look, and it’s been tough for me," Rexha told Gayle King on a May 4 episode of "Radio Andy."

“I've been struggling with food forever. I remember starting out and getting my first record deal. And I think ever since then, they kind of put it in my head and they said to me when I first got signed, ‘Are you ready to get into bootcamp shape? Because you need to lose 20 pounds in order to do this career. Like you have to lose weight.’"