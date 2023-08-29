Kelly Rowland says Blue Ivy Carter works ‘very freaking hard’ like her mom, Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland continues to be amazed by Blue Ivy Carter's talent and strong work ethic.

Rowland is tight with the 11-year-old's parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and she told E! News that Blue Ivy seems to have inherited one important trait from the legendary performers.

"I’m very proud," the singer said. "She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have certainly passed down their strong stage presence to their daughter, who has been spotted dancing onstage at several of Beyoncé's “Renaissance World Tour" shows.

Blue Ivy performs onstage during her mom's concert in Atlanta on Aug. 11. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

In May, Rowland stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY and gave Blue Ivy a shoutout, saying “she’s absolutely awesome.”

In her interview with E! News, the 42-year-old said she feels blessed to be raising children at the same time as Beyoncé, her former Destiny's Child bandmate. Rowland is a mother to two sons: Titan, 8, and Noah, 2,

“I have a really great tribe from my sisters of Destiny’s Child, of course Ciara, La La (Anthony),” she said. “It’s very beautiful and wild that we’re all having babies around the same time and growing up together as mothers."

The star also noted that she regularly calls upon her friends who have children for parenting advice.

"I’m like, ‘Guys, what does 8 look like? Or what is 9?’” she said.

Blue Ivy is also pretty lucky to be surrounded by strong ladies, including her mom, who recently expressed how happy she was to see her daughter perform at her concert in Paris.

"My beautiful first born," Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram post in May with a praying hands emoji. "I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."