Kelly Rowland reacts to Blue Ivy taking the stage with Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland says she is "so proud" of Blue Ivy Carter, 11, for performing in front of a stadium full of people with her mom, Beyoncé.

"I'm so proud of her," Rowland said on TODAY May 31, referring to Blue's recent performances during her mom's "Renaissance World Tour."

"She's absolutely awesome," the singer added.

Blue performed at two shows, in Paris on May 26 and in London on May 29, and fans on Twitter noticed that the mother-daughter duo missed a fist bump at one concert but got it right at the second. Their fans regularly joke that Blue is the star of the family and is the one really running everything.

"Beyoncé & Blue Ivy were supposed to fist bump the first time, so Blue CHECKED her & they got it right," someone tweeted.

"I’ve never seen a manager perform with their client before but of course Blue Ivy has never seen a ceiling in her whole life so…" a fan tweeted.

"Grammy award winner Blue Ivy and her Mom tonight in London," a fan account tweeted.

TODAY's Al Roker asked the Destiny's Child alum, who was on the show to discuss her new Audible singing-songwriting competition series, "Breakthrough," whether her kids, Titan, 8, and Noah, 2, will perform with her one day.

"If they want to," she answered. "It's no pressure."

"You have some kids that just want to do that," she said, acknowledging that her kids may not want to.

"Titan is more focused on saving the oceans right now," she said. "I will follow him into that journey and help him do it as best I can and surround him with the right people to help him do that as best I can."

She said Noah is already singing, but she's not going to sway either of her kids into pursuing music as a career if they don't want to.

"Whatever they're destined to be, that's what I want them to become," she said, later adding, "No pun intended."