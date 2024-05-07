Kelly Clarkson fans say her ‘voice is made for metal’ after listening to her Metallica cover

Kelly Clarkson is a heavy-metal goddess.

Clarkson, whose ability to sing a wide range of genres (classics, rock anthems and even theme songs, among them) dates all the way back to her "American Idol" days, once again reminded fans of that ability when she covered Metallica’s “Sad But True” during the “Kellyoke” portion of her talk show May 6.

As fans have grown accustomed to hearing when Clarkson covers a song, she managed to put her own spin on the track, treating it as a ballad for the first 45 seconds before she showcased her amazing vocals as she sang the lyric “sad but true.”

Heavy guitars and bone-shattering drums then came in as she continued to sing, her strong voice in harmony with the thunderous sound of her band, while the lights splashed across the stage, as if she's indeed headlining a heavy-metal show.

Fans on YouTube who watched the video were in awe of Clarkson, with many noting how she doesn’t miss a beat, no matter what style of music she’s singing. Take a look at some of the comments:

“She’s so talented that it’s ridiculous. And I love that she’s such a a fan of MUSIC. All styles and genres. I think Kelly is as much a writer as a singer, and she knows a good song! I appreciate what she gives to the world!”

“My gosh — this is absolutely incredible! I’ve always been a fan of you and your covers; but the way you seamlessly cover genre after genre is so freaking cool!!!”

“Her voice is made for metal and every genre really.”

“Girl can literally sing anything! Amazing!!!”

“I just love that Kelly is willing to do any genre of music!! And she NAILS it EVERY TIME!!”

“Truly amazing how she always sounds like a fully produced record when she’s performing live! Totally love this rendition of Metallica!”

“Kelly singing heavy metal is my absolute fantasy!”

Metallica's James Hetfield, who sang "Sad But True," performs on Aug. 25, 2023, in Inglewood, California. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

“Sad But True” is off of Metallica’s 1991 self-titled album, commonly known as “The Black Album.” The song was the fifth and final single from the album, which also featured the smashes “Enter Sandman,” “The Unforgiven” and “Nothing Else Matters.” The song climbed to No. 15 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.