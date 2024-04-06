Kelly Clarkson is showing off her amazing musical prowess once again.

On the Friday, April 5 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson took to the mic to sing a cover of Judy Garland's classic song "Over the Rainbow" for her Kellyoke segment.

During the performance, Clarkson's studio audience was completely captivated by her voice as she made her way from the first verse to the second and sang the lyrics ever so subtly.

It wasn’t until she reached the bridge that Clarkson began to belt out the lyrics.

"Away above the chimney tops / That’s where you’ll find me," she sang in a high vibrato.

Then, by the time she made it to the outro, Clarkson started to sing softly again and was met with a round of applause from the audience.

In the comments, fans raved about Clarkson's cover of "Over the Rainbow."

One person wrote, "Please put this on the next Kellyoke album so I can dance to it at my wedding."

Another said, "HOLY MOTHER OF GOD!!!! Ok, Judy Garland is the Standard and no one will ever beat her, but (for me) this is the BEST VERSION of the many, many, many, many, many covers we all have heard!!! OF COURSE IT HAD TO BE KC!!!!"

A third added, "I think Judy would be proud of this. Knowing her legacy still lives on in this rendition made me smile."

A fourth wrote, "Gosh, kelly’s voice is so beautiful. she’s THE american idol winner for a reason."

"Over the Rainbow" is a special song for Clarkson. On TODAY in 2017, she revealed that she likes to sing that song to her daughter, River Rose, at night.

"She'll always cut me off and go, 'Birds, mommy, birds.' She always wants me to get to the bird part," Clarkson said.

In March, Clarkson wowed fans when she did a cover of another popular hit song — "Wide Awake" by Katy Perry.

In fact, Clarkson's cover gained so much traction online that Perry even responded to it on Instagram.

She wrote, "Ok dang I can never sing that again."

Then, when Clarkson interviewed Jennifer Lopez about her new album, “This Is Me... Now,” J. Lo told Clarkson that she always considered her a phenomenal singer.

"You're one of my favorite voices ever," she said.

“You’re very nice,” Clarkson responded.

“That is so true,” Lopez added. “I have my five favorite singers of all time, and you’re one of them.”