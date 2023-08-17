Kelly Clarkson's daughter will appear on a deluxe version of her mom's latest album

Kelly Clarkson’s daughter, River Rose, will soon make her musical debut alongside her mom.

On Aug. 17, the Grammy-winner announced on her social media pages that she will release a deluxe version of her recent album, “Chemistry,” on Sept. 22.

A press release for the announcement revealed the 22 songs on the track list for the extended album, which includes five new songs, remixes and a few featured artists.

One of the standout names on the track list is Clarkson’s 9-year-old daughter, River Rose. The fourth grader collaborated with her mom on a song called “You Don’t Make Me Cry.”

Fans can see Clarkson perform a few of the new tracks and a couple fan-favorite songs when she stops by the Rockefeller Plaza for TODAY’s 2023 Citi Summer Concert Series the day the deluxe album arrives.

When the original LP was released on June 23, fans immediately praised the singer’s vulnerability on emotional ballads like “Lighthouse,” “Rock Hudson” and “Mine.”

The 41-year-old musician has repeatedly opened up about how “Chemistry” addresses her relationship with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The former couple, who share joint custody of River Rose and 7-year-old son Remington “Remy” Alexander, finalized their divorce in March 2022.

While speaking about how their breakup affected the album, Clarkson has also shared how her children played a role in her choosing to leave off some songs she wrote for “Chemistry.”

“There is a point where you have kids that you go, ‘Hmm, what’s appropriate?’” she said during an appearance on TODAY in June. “There’s that line for me, and my line was ‘What’s already there? What have people already talked about?’”

She added, “There’s plenty that I will never talk about because you shouldn’t and that’s a personal thing between me and my ex and also me and my children, that relationship.”

Read on to learn more about Clarkson and Blackstock’s two children and how the “Breakaway” singer has been helping them adjust to changes in their lives since the divorce.

River Rose

In July 2014, Clarkson announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she had given birth to her first child.

“Our baby girl River Rose Blackstock arrived on June 12th! Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes! Brandon and I are on cloud 9!!” she gushed.

Throughout the years, Clarkson has made a few public appearances with her daughter and spoken about her on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

River Rose briefly took over her mom’s show in 2020, when she was just 5 years old.

“Hi everybody,” she said in a clip while swirling a wine glass filled with orange juice.

She mentioned a “sickness going around,” referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, before assuring viewers that things were going to be “OK.”

“I hope you’re doing fine, and I love you. Bye!” she said and blew a kiss to the camera.

Shania Twain, Clarkson and River Rose at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment / NBC via Getty Images

Clarkson brought River Rose with her to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in December.

River Rose spent the night snapping pictures with Mariska Hargitay and Shania Twain.

She applauded her mom as she accepted the award for daytime TV show.

“This is awesome. I’m having a date night with my daughter, River Rose,” Clarkson said on stage during her speech.

The mom of two is currently building a new life for her family in New York City. In the fall, Clarkson and her children will relocate from Los Angeles to the Big Apple for her talk show.

The powerhouse vocalist shared on an episode of “Las Culturistas” podcast in June that River Rose wasn’t as excited as her brother about the big move.

“My daughter, I’m still winning over,” she said. “It’s not New York, it’s the fact that she just has friends (in Los Angeles).”

Clarkson continued, “I’m like ‘I can’t promise you it’s going to be fine, baby. It might be hard at first.’ I get that, too. I was like, ‘So, I’m not going to lie to you, but can’t poo-poo on it until we try it.’”

Remington 'Remy' Alexander

Clarkson revealed to a crowd of fans at a Los Angeles concert in August 2015 that she was pregnant with her second child.

She celebrated his arrival on X in April 2016.

“Our little baby boy has arrived!!” she cheered in a tweet. “Remington Alexander Blackstock was born 4/12/16 & he is healthy & we couldn’t be happier or more in love!”

Clarkson also shared adorable photos of the newborn on Instagram, including one of Blackstock holding their son.

“Meet Remy, our newest addition to the family!” she captioned the snap. She added the hashtags “charmfordays” and “watchoutladies.”

Like his sister, Remy has attended a few Hollywood events with his mom.

In September 2022, the siblings watched Clarkson receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

River Rose, Clarkson, and Remington at her Hollywood Walk Of Fame star ceremony on Sept. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He missed the 2022 People’s Choice Awards a few months later, but his mom gave him a shout out on stage.

“Remy, I know you’re at home. You’re not feeling well. We love you baby,” she said.

She spoke at length about the 7-year-old on the “Las Culturistas” podcast when discussing his reaction to leaving Los Angeles for New York City.

“So, my son is very excited,” she shared.

While River Rose was worrying about leaving her friends behind, Remy was looking forward to a new chapter.

“My son is like, ‘My friends will be fine, let’s go.’ He loves New York. And literally, I don’t know why,” Clarkson said.

She said her son couldn’t wait to say goodbye to Los Angeles. “Remy was like ‘deuces,’” she joked. “He’s very excited. He loves the walking around. He loves the chaotic energy (of NYC).”