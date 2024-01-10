See Kelly Clarkson 'freaking out' while singing the ‘Frasier’ theme song with Kelsey Grammer

Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Grammer certainly know what to do with tossed salads and scrambled eggs.

On Jan. 9, Clarkson teamed up with the 68-year-old actor for the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” For the Kellyoke segment of the show, Clarkson and Grammer performed the theme song from the 90s sitcom “Frasier.” The song, titled “Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs,” originally played over the NBC sitcom's opening and closing credits from 1993 to 2004. Grammer sang the song's lyrics and also starred as the show's titular character, Frasier Crane.

“Y’all know how this goes,” Grammer said at the top of Clarkson's Kellyoke segment before segueing into the song’s opening line: “Hey baby, I hear the blues a-callin’ tossed salads and scrambled eggs.”

Clarkson chimed in to harmonize with Grammer over the band's jazz instrumentals. By the end of the segment, Clarkson was all smiles.

“Thank you for jamming out with me,” she said to Grammer before telling him that the experience was “a dream come true.”

“That was the theme song from his new series’ Frasier,’ which is a reboot of literally possibly — that’s a top two show for me of all time,” Clarkson said about the recent revival of “Frasier, which premiered on Paramount+ in October 2023.

“‘Frasier’ is one of my favorites,” Clarkson said while wrapping up the segment. “You have no idea. I’m freaking out right now.”

What are the lyrics to the “Frasier” theme song?

The “Frasier” theme song is titled “Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs.”

Hey baby, I hear the blues a-callin’

Tossed salads and scrambled eggs

Oh My / Mercy / Quite stylish

And maybe I seem a bit confused

Yeah maybe, but I got you pegged!

Ha, Ha, Ha, Ha-Hah!

But I don’t know what to do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs

They’re callin’ again

(Scrambled eggs all over my face. What is a boy to do.)