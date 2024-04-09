Kelly Clarkson's vocals continue to impress.

Clarkson showed off her impressive singing skills on the Monday, April 8, episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" when she sang her own rendition of Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks' song "Edge of Midnight."

For the performance, Clarkson wore a black leather skirt, black leather boots and a black graphic T-shirt.

When Clarkson got to the bridge, she hit a spectacularly high note. "Falling on the edge of 17 / I don’t hide blurry eyes like you, like you," she sang.

After wrapping the performance, the singer was met with a round of applause from the audience.

On YouTube, fans raved about her performance.

"OMG!!! This song was pure perfection and now it’s something beyond that I can’t even explain!!!! Loveeeeeee it!!!! Kelly perfect as always!" one person said.

Another wrote, "Really love when Kelly is in her pop-rock element!"

A third wrote, "Omg!!! The chills were insane! I love this song and she killed it! Kelly needs to make an epic rock album. Please!!" with a bunch of fire and red hearts emojis.

On Instagram, another fan echoed that Clarkson should make a rock album.

“Omg probably one of her best covers up there with happier than ever and we all know how insane every single one of her covers are! I hope this gets released followed by a rock influenced album. Sensational as ever @kellyclarkson," they wrote.

Also on X, more people raved about her performance and how well she sings rock music.

"Rock Kelly will always be my favorite Kelly," someone said.

"She should remake this with both Miley & Stevie. The 3 together.......just the thought makes me unable to breathe....I’ve seen Kelly 3 times & saw Stevie last year for the first time. Would love to see Miley," another fan wrote on X.

This isn't the first time that Clarkson has performed a Cyrus or Nicks song on her show.

In 2015, she performed "Wrecking Ball" and in 2021, she did “Dreams” and "The Chain” by Nicks' band Fleetwood Mac.

Although it's clear that fans love it when Clarkson sings rock music, the singer chose a rather emotional approach for her latest album, "Chemistry."

In the album, released in June 2023, Clarkson sang about her high-profile divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson’s 10th studio album included somber songs like “Mine” and “Me,” but also some upbeat tunes as well like “High Road.”

In a March 2023 video, a few months before "Chemistry" came out, Clarkson explained why she named her album "Chemistry."

“I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing because I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry. I’m sad’ (music),” she explained.

“This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship,” Clarkson continued. “And a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”

Shortly after "Chemistry" was released, it debuted atop Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, per Billboard.