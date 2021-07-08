Damn your love, damn your lies!

Kelly Clarkson sure knows her way around a breakup tune — and is there a better band to choose one from than Fleetwood Mac?

For Thursday's Kellyoke segment on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson performed "The Chain," from the band's 1977 album "Rumours" — aka the album that chronicled one of the most famous breakups in rock history.

Clarkson stood before her band Y'all in a dark patterned midi-dress while belting out the lyrics, which tell the story of someone whose lover has moved on.

"And if, you don't love me now, you will never love me again / I can still hear you saying you would never break the chain," she sang on every chorus.

"Rumours" may have been Fleetwood Mac's bestselling album — and a bonafide masterpiece — but it was notoriously difficult to record. Singer Stevie Nicks and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham had just split up after a tempestuous eight-year relationship, resulting in the his-and-hers heartbreak hits like "Dreams" and "Go Your Own Way."

Clarkson treated fans to her second Fleetwood Mac cover this year, this time belting out "The Chain." Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal

But the Nicks-Buckingham breakup wasn't the only romantic drama to rock the band. Shortly before entering the studio, bassist John McVie and keyboardist Christine McVie ended their marriage. And, drummer Mick Fleetwood was divorcing his model wife Jenny Boyd — for the second time. To make matters messier, Fleetwood and Nicks soon began an affair.

The band worked through their raw emotions on the album's songs, including "The Chain," which all five members wrote together.

While Buckingman handled lead vocals on Fleetwood Mac's version of "The Chain" (with soaring harmonies courtesy of Nicks and Christine McVie), Clarkson, who split from husband Brandon Blackstock last year, made the song her own.

"I felt like I was listening to an angel singing!" one fan gushed on YouTube.

"One of my fav Fleetwood Mac songs. She did it justice!!" another wrote.

Of course, it's not the first time Clarkson has covered Fleetwood Mac. She put her magic spin on "Dreams" back in January!