Fleetwood Mac has seen a new surge in popularity in 2020. First, "Dreams" returned to the top of the charts after being featured in a viral TikTok video; the band's lead singer, Stevie Nicks, released a new single and concert film in October.

Now, Nicks, 72, is partnering with Miley Cyrus for an epic mash-up of the song "Edge of Seventeen," which was featured on Nicks' first solo album, with Cyrus's own hit single "Midnight Sky."

The new song, called "Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)," was released early Friday and features vocals from both Nicks and Cyrus.

"Stevie Nicks has always been my idol & an inspiration," wrote Cyrus on Instagram, alongside a short audio clip of the song and a photo of herself and Nicks. "It's an honor to now call her my friend and collaborator."

In a short Twitter post, Nicks called the collaboration "magical."

"Duet with @MileyCyrus ... Magical!" she wrote. "Loved singing with her!"

The duet was well-received by fans and followers. In the comments of Cyrus's Instagram post, Sophie Turner called the song "iconic," while model Naomi Campbell simply wrote "DUO" followed by several heart and fire emojis. Singer Kacey Musgraves made her thoughts clear with a trio of fire emojis.

"Stevie nicks x Miley Cyrus. Amazing that I grew up listening to Stevie and now she has collaborated with Miley," one person wrote on YouTube. "Both incredibly talented. The song was amazing, and somehow they managed to elevate it! Big fan of you both!"

Miley Cyrus and honoree Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 26, 2018 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in September, Cyrus, 27, talked about initially writing "Midnight Sky," which she said used a sample of "Edge of Seventeen" even before the remixed version was developed.

"I have the coolest letter ever from Stevie," Cyrus said, during her virtual appearance. "I sent her the song, and I said 'I have an alternate melody if you don't want to kind of like pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you've inspired me.' And she said 'You can borrow from me anytime.'"

"You ask me about new artists and what my advice is for them, and one thing I just learned from her, from Dolly (Parton), Joan (Jett), is that they are so open and welcoming to the newer members, the younger artists coming up," Cyrus continued. "They offer their mentorship and it's been incredibly important in my career, having someone to look up to. Everyone looks up to Stevie Nicks, but having that direct relationship has been life-changing and just so important."