Kelly Clarkson's Fleetwood Mac cover is the 'Kellyoke' of our 'Dreams'

This is what “Dreams” are made of.

Kelly Clarkson performed yet another amazing cover of a classic song in her latest “Kellyoke” segment, putting her spin on “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host lent her rich vocals to a laid-back version of the 1977 hit single. The original song appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s 11th studio album, “Rumours,” and was written by Stevie Nicks.

As always, fans were blown away by Clarkson’s ability to cover basically any song in any genre.

“It’s official. Kelly is trying to kill me with these covers this year,” one fan commented on the YouTube video of her performance. “She’s doing some of my all time favorite songs.”

“One of the best covers of this song I’ve ever heard,” another person commented. “Kelly really needs to make an album of covers. Kellyoke has really showcased her incredible talent.”

“Is there anything she can’t sing?” another fan wrote in the comments.

Clarkson remained sitting down during her performance, possibly because she is still recovering from a knee injury she sustained last month while running in heels. But being seated didn’t seem to have any effect on her powerful vocals.

The singer has been on a roll with her “Kellyoke” covers. She recently delivered a soulful rendition of the song "Rainbow" by country music star Kacey Musgraves. She also performed a beautiful cover of Toni Braxton’s '90s classic, "Another Sad Love Song." And in November, she brought many fans to tears with her stripped-down performance of "Need You Now" by Lady A.