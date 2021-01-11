IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kelly Clarkson covers another sad love song — literally — in new 'Kellyoke'

Kelly Clarkson brought all her vocal skill to an epic cover of Toni Braxton's "Another Sad Love Song."
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 2
Kelly Clarkson performs "Another Sad Love Song" on "The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Weiss Eubanks / NBC / Getty Images
By Kerry Breen

Kelly Clarkson is putting her own unique spin on the '90s classic "Another Sad Love Song" in her latest "Kellyoke" cover.

The singer and talk show host performed the number, originally by Toni Braxton, on Monday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," accompanied by her house band and surrounded by purple lights that spelled out her initials.

Braxton debuted "Another Sad Love Song" in 1993. It won her her first-ever Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and went on to be a US Billboard Hot 100 hit.

In the comments section, fans praised Clarkson for taking on the ambitious cover, and one high note caught everyone's attention.

"1:08.... Damn, who agrees that this one of the most beautiful notes Kelly has ever sung?" asked one viewer.

Another compared the high note to one of pop music's most well-known voices.

"The high note at 1:08 reminds me of Mariah Carey!!" wrote the user, adding that Clarkson's cover of the song was a "beautiful rendition."

Clarkson is no stranger to 90's covers. In just the past few months, she's belted out an energetic rendition of "What's Up" by 4 Non Blondes, wrung our hearts out with an emotional cover of "Linger" by the Cranberries, and even taken on Fiona Apple's alt-rock hit "Criminal."

