'Voice' contestant brings Kelly Clarkson to tears with cover of 'Landslide'

During the live finale of “The Voice” Season 19 on NBC, contestant Desz and member of Kelly Clarkson’s team sang a stunning version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”

“She actually picked the song and I’m gonna be honest with you, I was like, ‘what?!’” Clarkson said in an interview with Desz and host Carson Daly before the performance.

“It’s the perfect song for me in this moment,” Desz said in a clip taped before her performance. “I want to open up emotionally and I want to be vulnerable.”

“It’s so beautiful,” Clarkson said, emotional, during rehearsal. “It felt like we were watching you in your private space singing.”

She added that Desz had been smart to save “something in your back pocket” for the finale that “no one has heard from you.”

For her performance, Desz stood in a sparkling full-length dress on a minimalist stage with just a guitarist and two backup singers off to the side.

Her performance brought the coaches to their feet for a standing ovation.

“I’ve heard that song a million times but never Desz-ified quite like that,” Carson said.

“You took the words right out of my mouth Carson,” coach Gwen Stefani replied. “When I heard you were going to do that song, I was like ‘What!?’ And then it was so beautiful.”

“I’m so happy for Stevie (Nicks) right now,” she added. “For someone that’s so like, an acrobat with vocals, to be understated the way you were, just give us the moments where it’s mind-blowing. It was so tasteful, very emotional, and I can see now the kind of record you’re going to make.”

Desz performs "Landslide" during the live finale of "The Voice" that aired on Dec. 14, 2020. Trae Patton / NBC

Clarkson said she had to stop herself from crying by compartmentalizing all her feelings about Desz’ performance.

“I have to stand because I wish I could’ve said this in your last performance too, you do things vocally …that no one I know can do,” she gushed. “Your runs, your precision with it, and also it’s believable, it’s felt, it’s pure, it’s raw, it’s all the things I desire to be as a vocalist and honest to God, will never reach.”

“You have an amazing gift. If you win or not, know that you sang your behind off on this stage. And you deserve it. You are so blessed.”

Part two of the show's live finale episodes airs Tuesday night at. 8 p.m. ET on NBC.