This was one holiday surprise Kelly Clarkson didn’t need!

The singer, 38, revealed that she injured her knee while running in heels backstage before “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Friday.

“So you’re probably wondering why I’m sitting in a chair, because usually I start standing,” she said, as she sat in an oversized armchair on set with her leg elevated.

"This is our first holiday show, woo! And I was really excited about it and we were running late," she explained, "and I don't like to be late so I was running in my heel, which was a bad decision."

"Apparently I turned a corner and possibly did something to my ACL. So fun!” she continued. “So, 2020, just the gift that keeps on giving. It's a really good year."

It’s been an injury-prone few months for Clarkson. She had to wear an eye patch for a few days of filming back in September because something got in her eye during a shoot for “The Voice” and caused an infection.

The singer joked that she’s not surprised these things keep happening to her, revealing that in the eighth grade, she won a “Crisis of the Day Kelly Award.”

"I don't know why it happens, but stuff happens,” she said. "Well, I was running in heels and turned a corner like I’m some kind of athletic person that can do that, and it didn't go well.”

She also shared some words of wisdom with her fans.

"Note to self, people, stay healthy, don’t run in your heels or turn corners, or be in a hurry,” she added, “because then you're going to end up looking like a fool on television."

Here’s to a speedy recovery!