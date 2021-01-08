Kelly Clarkson performs comforting rendition of Kacey Musgraves' 'Rainbow'

Kelly Clarkson is helping to bring some comfort during a difficult time across the country with her latest "Kellyoke" cover.

The talk show host and pop star performed a powerful version of the song "Rainbow" by country music star Kacey Musgraves in the latest installment of her popular series of cover songs.

Clarkson sang the 2018 song off Musgraves' album "Golden Hour" while accompanied by her musical director, Jason Halbert, on piano.

The song features the lyrics, "Well the sky has finally opened/The rain and wind stopped blowin'/But you're stuck out in the same ol' storm again/You hold tight to your umbrella/Well, darlin', I'm just tryin' to tell ya/That there's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head."

The song was called "a comforting anthem during a nightmarish time" by the Washington Post in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in April and has added meaning in the wake of a violent mob of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

It's the latest emotional performance from Clarkson, who has also done joyful renditions of hits like Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman," Sam Smith's "Stay With Me," and Janis Joplin's "Piece of My Heart."

She most recently performed the Selena Gomez song "Rare" earlier this week before releasing her soulful rendition of "Rainbow."

Last month, the Grammy-winning singer covered a series of holiday songs including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas."