We're not crying... you're crying! Kelly Clarkson tugged at our heartstrings yet again with her latest "Kellyoke."

On Wednesday's episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the original “American Idol” champ performed her own heartbreaking rendition of the hit-song "Need You Now" by Lady A. The stripped-down version was emotionally charged and made us grab a few extra tissues.

Lots of fans took to the comments section on YouTube to praise the 38-year-old singer and talk show host for her version.

"By the end of this cover I just wanna go and give her a hug," one person wrote. Another added, "Omg was expecting her to take on the original arrangement but this one is waayyyy more heart-breaking."

Many people commented that they actually preferred Clarkson's new take, that was performed more like a ballad, over the original. One person said, "Okay.....this just got better than the original!"

"Need You Now" is a song originally performed by country music trio Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum. It served as the lead single and title track to their second studio album of the same name, and was first released in the United States on Aug. 11, 2009.

In 2011, it won four Grammy Awards, including song of the year and record of the year, the only country song to win both honors since the Chicks won for "Not Ready to Make Nice" in 2006. Also in 2011, "Need You Now" replaced Taylor Swift's "Love Story" as the best-selling country song of all time in the United States.

The latest piece of "Kellyoke" gold comes after Clarkson recently wowed viewers with a remarkable cover of Amy Winehouse’s take on the Carole King classic “Will You Love Me Tomorrow." The day after that, she belted out Erasure’s 1988 dance hit “A Little Respect.” And on Halloween, she took on the Bee Gees’ classic “Stayin’ Alive” in a performance that was so good... it’s scary.