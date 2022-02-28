Katharine McPhee, David Foster reveal music they listen to — and it’s pretty surprising

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster initially bonded over music, but as it turns out, they apparently have vastly different tastes in genres.

During an appearance Monday on the 3rd hour of TODAY, the couple revealed what they're listening to right now, and their answers weren't what you'd expect.

“Shockingly, this might surprise you, I do not listen to any music except for show tunes or musicals that I'm inspired by that I want to perhaps revive on Broadway or a show that I coveted that I wish I'd played on Broadway," McPhee Foster, 37, said. "I'm like a musical theater nerd."

Meanwhile, Foster prefers to listen to the latest and greatest songs from hit artists.

“I love Drake, I love (Justin) Bieber, I love Ed Sheeran, I love them all,” the 72-year-old said, adding that he also enjoys listening to The Weeknd.

"He loves what's happening in music right now. I just don't even know what's happening in music anymore," McPhee Foster said.

The couple, who got married in 2019, welcomed their first child, son Rennie David Foster, in February 2021. Rennie was the first child for McPhee Foster and the sixth for Foster.

During their chat with TODAY, the proud parents looked back on their first year as co-parents and said things have been going quite smoothly.

"I have loved every second of it. ... And Kat for one year has not ever even gotten slightly remotely rattled, not once," Foster said of his wife.

McPhee Foster also applauded her husband for staying calm under pressure and said that he has applied the parenting expertise he's acquired over the years to assist her.

"You just have a different experience this time around," she said.

Before dating, the two started off as friends after meeting on the season five set of "American Idol."

"Having a strong friendship is a way to laugh through a lot of stuff," she said.

Last year, McPhee Foster opened up about the couple's 35-year age difference and told “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” she's aware that some people were skeptical about their bond.

“We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment,” she said. “So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear and I’m in love with our love story and that’s all that matters.”