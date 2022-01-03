The Weeknd is welcoming in 2022 with a dramatic new look.

On Sunday night, he teased an upcoming project by tweeting, “Wake up at dawn tomorrow…”

The musician, 31, explained the cryptic message on Monday by sharing a video on his social media platforms and announcing his new album, “Dawn FM,” which will be released on Jan. 7.

Shortly after the one-minute clip begins, The Weeknd crashes his car into a stop sign and stumbles out of his vehicle.

“A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd,” a message on the screen says.

He is then carried through a line of people dressed in all-black outfits who continuously bow as part of a ritual.

At the end of the line is a mysterious circular object, but before The Weeknd can reach it, the video cuts to a close-up of an older version of the “Starboy” singer. He's wearing makeup and prosthetics that make him look about 85 years old.

The teaser also includes footage of chains, women dancing in a nightclub and an unknown hooded figure dressed in red.

“You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM,” a radio announcer says in a voiceover. “You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.” As the voiceover plays, the older version of The Weeknd slowly transforms into his younger self before delivering a mischievous smile.

The Weeknd has been known to fully commit to looks from his music videos to promote his music.

For his single “Blinding Lights” from the 2020 album “After Hours,” The Weeknd is smacked around and left with bruises and cuts all over his face. As part of a performance art storyline, he then continued to wear the same bloody makeup from the video when he performed the track on Saturday Night Live and the 2020 American Music Awards.

For the following “Save Your Tears” video, he altered his face again to make it look like he received plastic surgery, Botox and fillers.

Ahead of his electric medley at the Super Bowl halftime show last year, he covered his face in bandages.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he explained to Variety at the time.

He added, “I suppose you could take that being attractive isn’t important to me but a compelling narrative is.”

With his next era only a few days away, it looks like The Weeknd will deliver another theatrical story arc for “Dawn FM.”

Fans can also expect some interesting collaborations on the new record. The clip revealed that Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never will be featured on the album.

“I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” Carrey tweeted on Monday. “It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”

The Weeknd replied, “Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle.”

