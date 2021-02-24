Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcome their 1st child together

Musical couple Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster have hit another high note together!

The former "Smash" star, 36, and her producer and composer husband, 71, have welcomed their first child together, a son, TODAY has confirmed.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," a rep for McPhee Foster told People. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

McPhee Foster had revealed in a recent podcast appearance that she and her husband were expecting a boy. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The baby boy is the first child for McPhee Foster and the sixth for her husband, who has five daughters from previous relationships.

The singer and actor, who stars in the upcoming Netflix series "Country Comfort," shared a photo on Instagram of herself earlier this week that showed her cradling her baby bump. In the pic, she wears a pretty sundress and a face mask, while carrying a cute pooch in her over-the-shoulder bag.

McPhee Foster shared the sex of her baby during a recent interview on the Women on Top podcast. During the chat, the "American Idol" runner-up said she resented comments about her appearance as a little girl, and felt "relieved" that her son may not be as affected by similar remarks.

"Now that I am having a boy, I'm kind of like, 'Wow, there's really different things I need to worry about to teach him versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl,'" said the star, "but it's kind of refreshing because I don't feel like I need to think about — I don't think men are as affected by those sort of societal, like, 'This is the way you look' (comments). I think men have different issues and different things to worry about."

McPhee Foster met her husband in 2006 when she was a 21-year-old contestant on "American Idol" and he was acting as a mentor on the show. They tied the knot 13 years later in June 2019.

Months later the couple opened up about their love story during a November 2019 visit to TODAY.

“I've always just admired him and loved him, and he’s always been so great to people around him,” McPhee Foster said of her hubby.

As for Foster, he listed his wife's beautiful singing voice as one of his favorite things about her.

"Well, her singing, first of all," he said. "Where do I start? I mean, the inner beauty, the outer beauty. And we’ve been friends for 14 years."

The music legend summed up the couple's relationship as "a natural coming together."

Congratulations on your new addition, Katharine and David!