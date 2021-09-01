Katharine McPhee shares rare photo of son with dad David Foster

Katherine McPhee sure loves her “boys.”

The one-time “American Idol” runner-up posted a photo of husband David Foster with their son, Rennie, on her Instagram story Tuesday.

In the picture, the legendary music producer props up Rennie while holding him with both hands. Rennie, meanwhile, holds onto a toy in his right hand and appears to have a bib around his neck.

Foster enjoys a moment with Rennie. katharinefoster/ Instagram

“My boys,” McPhee wrote in text on the photo.

McPhee, 37, and Foster, 71, who married in 2019, welcomed Rennie in February. In March, she opened up to TODAY about how they chose the name.

“We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name,” she said. “It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”

Rennie is McPhee’s first child, while Foster has five daughters from prior relationships.

The couple has raised eyebrows because of their age difference, but McPhee says it’s not an issue for them.

“We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment,” she said earlier this year on “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast.”

“So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear and I’m in love with our love story and that’s all that matters.”