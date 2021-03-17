Katharine McPhee Foster reveals her baby son's 'strong name' in TODAY exclusive

Katharine McPhee has some big news to share.

The singer, who welcomed a baby boy with husband David Foster last month, revealed their son’s name on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in an interview airing Friday, just a few weeks after she shared the first photo of him.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“OK, well, his name, we haven’t said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” the former “American Idol” hopeful, 36, said.

McPhee said they didn’t have a name in mind, but elected to go with one that has a deep connection to Foster’s family.

“We picked Rennie ‘cause I'd actually been in labor for a while. We didn’t have a name picked out,” she said.

“We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”

Rennie is McPhee’s first child. Foster, 71, is the father of five daughters from previous relationships, including Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.

McPhee, whose new Netflix sitcom “Country Comfort” premieres Friday on the streaming service, is loving her new role as real-life mom.

“Oh my gosh. It’s the sweetest. It’s just the best,” she said. “I mean, I’m in heaven. It’s really been amazing.”

Watch the full interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Friday, March 19.