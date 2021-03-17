IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katharine McPhee Foster reveals her baby son's 'strong name' in TODAY exclusive

The name pays homage to husband David Foster's family.

Katharine McPhee Foster reveals baby son's name exclusively to TODAY

March 17, 202101:00
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Katharine McPhee has some big news to share.

The singer, who welcomed a baby boy with husband David Foster last month, revealed their son’s name on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in an interview airing Friday, just a few weeks after she shared the first photo of him.

“OK, well, his name, we haven’t said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” the former “American Idol” hopeful, 36, said.

McPhee said they didn’t have a name in mind, but elected to go with one that has a deep connection to Foster’s family.

“We picked Rennie ‘cause I'd actually been in labor for a while. We didn’t have a name picked out,” she said.

“We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”

Rennie is McPhee’s first child. Foster, 71, is the father of five daughters from previous relationships, including Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.

McPhee, whose new Netflix sitcom “Country Comfort” premieres Friday on the streaming service, is loving her new role as real-life mom.

“Oh my gosh. It’s the sweetest. It’s just the best,” she said. “I mean, I’m in heaven. It’s really been amazing.”

Watch the full interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Friday, March 19.

