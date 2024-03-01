Karol G speaks out after her plane made an emergency landing

Karol G is letting fans know she's safe after a scary mid-air situation forced her private jet to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Feb. 29.

"Thank you to everyone who has been concerned and to those who have checked in with messages. My family, my team and I are all very well and grateful for a new opportunity," the Colombian singer, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, wrote in a statement in her Instagram story on March 1.

She added, "God takes care of us and blesses us daily with life and health."

Karol G let fans know she and her family were safe in a statement following her private jet's emergency landing on Feb. 29. @karolg via Instagram

The plane's emergency landing at Van Nuys Airport in LA came moments after its cockpit began filling up with smoke, according to KABC-TV.

The plane reportedly took off from Burbank Airport flying east but then turned around after the pilots alerted a control tower about the smoke.

In footage shared by Key News Network, Karol G and several others could be seen walking off the plane and then hugging one another on the tarmac. No injuries were reported.

The frightening emergency landing comes after several weeks of big wins for the “Ahora Me Llama” singer, who made her screen debut as an actor alongside Sofia Vergara in the Netflix series "Griselda" when it was released Jan. 25, won her first Grammy Award on Feb. 4, and was named Billboard’s 2024 Woman of the Year on Feb. 8.

Karol G has previously won five Latin Grammy Awards, among other accolades, for her music.

She is currently in the middle of the Latin American leg of her ongoing "Mañana Será Bonito Tour." A stop is scheduled for Guatemala on March 1.