Karol G is being recognized for her amazing year in music.

On Feb. 8, Billboard announced that Karol G will be honored with the highly acclaimed 2024 Woman of the Year Award at the upcoming Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6.

“With her immense talent, Karol G has created a movement for women across the globe due to her empowering lyrics and shameless confidence,” Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director, said in a press release.

“The release of her groundbreaking album 'Mañana Será Bonito' has proven her a force to be reckoned with in both the English and Spanish charts," Karp added. "We are so excited to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

Karol G is set to be honored at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards taking place on March 6. Erika Goldring / WireImage

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards will take place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. Karol G is set to take the stage at the event, and she joins a lineup of other artists, such as Charli XCX, Luísa Sonza, Maren Morris, NewJeans, TEMS, Victoria Monét and Young Miko.

Some past recipients of Billboard's Woman of the Year Award are Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and SZA, who accepted the award in 2023.

In February of that same year, Karol G released her fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito," which brought her career to new heights.

After the album was released, Karol G quickly became the first female artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with a Spanish-language album. The album also helped her win best música urbana album at the 2024 Grammys, making her the first woman to ever win in that category.

“This is my first time at (the) Grammys, and this is my first time holding my own Grammy,” Karol G said in her acceptance speech. “I’m super happy, I’m super nervous, I’m super excited to be in front of so many legends that I admire and respect. This is such a beautiful thing.”