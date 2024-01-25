Who does Karol G play in ‘Griselda’?

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Griselda.”

Karol G has been entertaining people on stages all over the world —including the TODAY plaza — but now the Colombian singer is headed to our television screens.

Karol G, whose given name is Carolina Giraldo, is making her on-screen debut in Sofia Vergara's Netflix drama "Griselda."

Director and executive producer Andrés Baiz tells TODAY.com that Karol's involvement stemmed from producer Luis Balaguer asking him if the Colombian singer could have a part in the show.

“We admire her tremendously, she’s an empowered woman. So I was like, ‘OK, but what character can she play? She has never acted before, even though she’s an amazing performer. So we gave her a role that I think was the right balance for her,” Baiz said, adding that the global star was “super professional, super kind and a lot of fun to work with and with a lot of energy.”

Karol told Vogue Mexico in 2022 that being a part of “Griselda” was “another universe that I hadn’t experienced.” To prepare for the role, she said, she took acting classes that “enriched me not only for the series, but for what I constantly do (concerts, stage presence, way of expressing myself). It is a world where everything feeds everything.”

Baiz added to Karol’s comments, telling TODAY.com that “She came to set super humble, knowing that she was going to go there to learn from her fellow actors and cast.”

Adding, “She brought so much authenticity and energy to her character. It was wonderful.”

Based on true events, the six, hour-long episode series tell the story of Colombian queenpin Griselda Blanco (Vergara) and how she successfully built her drug trafficking empire in Miami amid powerful and violent men trying to take her down. Despite the danger she put herself in, Blanco would become known as La Jefa (The Boss) and the Cocaine Godmother.

Karol makes an appearance as one of Griselda’s confidants in the series.

Sofia Vergara and Karol G at the "Griselda" premiere on Jan. 23, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for Netflix

Below, find out more about Karol G’s role in “Griselda.”

Who does Karol G play in ‘Griselda’?

In “Griselda,” Karol G portrays Carla, who is described as “a close friend of Griselda’s from Medellín.”

In the series, Carla arrives in Miami “alongside several other prostitutes to help smuggle in product. Along the way, she becomes one of Griselda’s most trusted confidants.”

“It’s a great role because there’s real character development,” Karol G told Billboard in 2022, adding that Carla “is a character that evolves. She sees what she does as a job, but also as a way to maintain her family, and she’s tough! She reaches another level.”

Is Carla based on a real person?

Baiz tells TODAY.com that the real-life Griselda Blanco did have women smuggling drugs with their bras and undergarments, however, Carla was not based on a specific person.

“Because (Griselda) was a sex worker before, that was her past, she had all these friends,” Baiz said. “So that part is true, but not that character per se. Not the specific character.”

What other shows or movies has Karol G been in?

This is Karol’s on-screen acting debut and biggest role to date.

However, it should be noted that Karol G appeared in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch earlier this year. The singer was part of the “Spanish Class” sketch which showed cast member Marcello Hernandez and host Ana De Armas playing two Spanish speaking students who excelled in the language, while their Spanish teacher needed help.

Karol appeared towards the end of the sketch as Hernandez and Armas' cousin and helped the students learn the alphabet.

She was also the voice of Chima in the 2021 animated film “Koati,” which also co-starred Vergara as the voice of Zaina.

Where can you watch ‘Griselda’?

Fans can see Karol G as Carla in “Griselda,” which was released Jan. 25 on Netflix. The series is only available to watch on the streamer.