Gwen Stefani has recorded many memorable and catchy songs in her career, but her favorite has many fans hollering back at her.

Stefani recently ranked her songs in a TikTok video, and the results have created quite a stir, after she listed “True Babe” at No. 1.

The song was released as a single on June 23, so it hasn’t quite yet made its way into the Stefani canon nor has it caught on like some of the more familiar tracks she has put out over the years.

Stefani, who will return to "The Voice" as a coach for its 24th season, ranked nine of her songs "without knowing what's coming next." “True Babe” aside, the list features a bunch of her most well-known jams.

1. “True Babe”

2. “Hollaback Girl”

3. “The Sweet Escape”

4. “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”

5. “Rich Girl”

6. “Luxurious”

7. “What You Waiting For?”

8. “Cool”

9. “Wind It Up”

Stefani ranked her songs, and her fans had thoughts. @gwenstefani via TikTok

Fans were up in arms with her selections, with one person even saying Stefani had “True Babe” at the top just to promote it.

“she but that song on #1 just for advertising,” the person wrote.

“True babe is not it,” someone else remarked.

Other fans were miffed at the low placement of other songs.

“Cool is criminally low Gwen,” another person commented.

“What You Waiting For deserved better,” someone else wrote.

"No Hollaback Girl for sure #1 !!!" another fan chimed in.

Interestingly, neither of the duets she’s recorded with husband Blake Shelton, “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You,” made the cut. One person also took issue with the fact none of Stefani’s songs with No Doubt were included.

“Where is SpiderWebs, Just a girl?? Or DONT SPEAK??? Nothing compares to Tragic Kingdom tracks!! I’m really disappointed in this lineup,” the person complained.