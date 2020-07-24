Watch Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform new song 'Happy Anywhere' on TODAY

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani really are happy anywhere.

The “Voice” coaches, who have been dating since 2015, performed the TV debut of their No. 1 hit “Happy Anywhere” on TODAY Friday morning as part of the 2020 Citi Music Series.

“I learned a long time ago, if something’s working for you, you just keep going with it, so since ‘Nobody But You’ did so well for us earlier this year, Gwen and I have another song that we’re releasing together,” Shelton said before they began the taped performance, a reference to their duet that went to the top of the charts, making it Shelton’s 27th No. 1 song on country radio charts.

Dressed casually in blue jeans, an untucked button-down shirt and a denim jacket while sitting on what looks like a porch, Shelton strummed his guitar. Stefani, decked out in blue jeans and a white tank top, joined him for the performance, while the virtual My Plaza crew looked on.

They gave each other a high-five when they finished and after the clip of the song wrapped up, Carson Daly had to ask about what happened to Shelton’s hair, noting it looked like a mullet.

“We decided I need to grow my mullet back and now, seeing that played back there, (it’s) terrible. Terrible!” he joked, when commenting about how he adopted the hairstyle once quarantine went into effect.

Shelton will hope his hair looks better, but the songs will sound just as good, when his drive-in concert feature for Encore Live airs Saturday night. The show will feature interviews, as well as appearances by Stefani and Trace Adkins.