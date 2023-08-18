Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform a Judds classic — take a listen

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have reunited for another duet.

The married twosome added another song together to their repertoire, and this time it’s a classic by the Judds. On Aug. 18, the pair released “Love Is Alive,” which hears Shelton harmonizing with his lady love for “the first time,” per the former No Doubt lead singer.

“Blake and I are doing it together. So it’s pretty exciting,” Stefani said in a video posted on her Instagram page announcing the cover. “It’s the first time Blake’s ever going to sing harmony on a lead that I’m doing.

“It’s just been, like, beyond a dream come true to be able to do it,” she continued, adding that whenever someone does a cover “you always feel like there’s no way to compete with the original. I mean, there is absolutely no way. It’s such an honor.”

The husband-and-wife duo previously collaborated on “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which was their first song together and part of Shelton’s 2016 album “If I’m Honest.” They also recorded “Nobody But You,” the holiday song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and “Happy Anywhere.”

As for the Judds' hit song, “Love Is Alive” was originally released by Wynonna Judd and her mother, the late Naomi Judd, on their 1984 debut album, “Why Not Me.”

The cover by Shelton and Stefani is part of a larger tribute album dedicated to the Judds that will be released on Oct. 27.

“To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special,” Wynonna Judd said in a statement on the duo’s Instagram page. “These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come.”

“A Tribute to The Judds” will also include covers by Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood and many more.