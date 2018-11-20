Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are all revved up for the holidays!

The couple has put out a video for their song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which they released last year.

In the clip, Shelton sports a tuxedo and Stefani gets dolled up in a ritzy dress while they perform the song with the help of a band made up of little kids.

The real-life lovebirds also playfully haul a Christmas tree in their car with the top down, make competing snowmen, deal with Shelton struggling to use a nutcracker and enjoy a food fight during a turkey dinner before Stefani ends up on Santa’s lap — only to have a surprised and furious Shelton walk in on them.

If it looks like the duo, who got together in 2015, is having fun in the video, well, it's probably because they are. That may be because the chemistry is undeniable and they haven't been shy expressing their love for each other.

In September, Stefani posted a video on Instagram of him serenading her with his song "Turnin' Me On."

Shelton has made no bones about declaring his love for his fellow "Voice" judge. At the People's Choice Awards earlier this month, he said "I love her" before Carson Daly invited her onstage to join them while accepting the award for best competition show.

Based on how these two feel about each other, we're pretty sure that no matter what they do, they're gonna have a pretty romantic Christmas.