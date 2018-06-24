Blake Shelton says he's open to getting married again: 'I'm not afraid'

share tweet pin email

Fans of Blake Shelton know that the country crooner has had his fair share of heartbreak. But now, Shelton, who's in a happy relationship with Gwen Stefani, isn't letting what happened in the past affect his future.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Blake Shelton: Being on 'The Voice' changed everything in my life Play Video - 8:58 Blake Shelton: Being on 'The Voice' changed everything in my life Play Video - 8:58

In this week's Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, "The Voice" coach opened up about his romantic life, saying he wouldn't rule out getting remarried down the road.

"Of course I would," Shelton said on Sunday TODAY. "Look, you gotta keep taking a stab at life. You know? And I don't know if I will, but of course I would (get married again). I'm not afraid. Bring it on."

Patrick McMullan / Getty Image Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who've been together since 2015, are lucky in love.

Shelton was previously married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert for four years before their divorce in 2015. Later that year, Shelton and Stefani — who had split from her husband of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale — confirmed they were an item, and have been together ever since.

"I'm at a point in my life where time is as valuable as anything," Shelton, 42, said. "And having it with my family and with Gwen and her kids, what's important to you at this age, it starts to change, you know?"

When asked whether he had any hesitations about jumping from one highly publicized relationship to another, the singer said he did have concerns but that he and Stefani talked it out.

"It's a tabloid's dream to have (my and Gwen's) worlds collide, and the situation that they collided in," Shelton said, referencing how the two sparked their romance while working together as coaches on "The Voice." "But at the end of the day, all you gotta do is ignore it. And it's not even there."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Blake Shelton: It was a 'tabloid's dream' when Gwen Stefani and I started dating Play Video - 0:42 Blake Shelton: It was a 'tabloid's dream' when Gwen Stefani and I started dating Play Video - 0:42

As for Stefani, she told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year that she thinks about marrying Shelton "all the time."

"I love weddings," she said. "The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him!"

The future, of course, is always uncertain — but for Gwen and Blake, it certainly looks bright.

Want to hear more from Blake Shelton? Subscribe to the “Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist” podcast. Learn more about the podcast here.