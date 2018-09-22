'I'm so grateful': Watch Blake Shelton serenade Gwen Stefani with sweet acoustic song

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Blake Shelton sure knows how to show his love for his woman.

The country singer serenaded girlfriend Gwen Stefani with a swoon-worthy acoustic version of "Turnin' Me On," a track off his 2017 album "Texoma Shore." Stefani captured a snippet of him singing and posted it to Instagram on Friday, melting our hearts along the way.

"Turnin’ me on like it’s her job / Sometimes I think she must get off on turnin’ me on, turnin’ me on," Shelton croons as Stefani films, panning back to herself at one point and smiling.

"I'm so grateful" the pop singer captioned the clip.

Shelton, 42, and former fellow "Voice" coach Stefani, 48, got together in 2015 on the heels of their respective splits from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale. Shelton has since taken on a parent-like role with Stefani's three sons from her marriage, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4. Shelton wasn't sure if being a dad was in the books for him, but he's embraced the three boys with open arms since Stefani came into his life.

Even though the singers have experienced great heartbreak in the past, both have said they're open to the possibility of getting married again. Stefani told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that she thinks about tying the knot with Blake "all the time." (Who could blame her? He's People magazine's reigning "Sexiest Man Alive.")

Shelton also told TODAY's Willie Geist he's "not afraid" of exchanging vows either.

But for now we'll just keep on delighting in their adorable encounters on social media.