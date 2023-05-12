Gwen Stefani gives moving speech about husband Blake Shelton as he receives Walk of Fame star

Gwen Stefani couldn't be prouder of everything her husband, Blake Shelton, has accomplished in his career. But most of all, she says she's proud of the "humble" person he is today.

The singer and star of "The Voice" just received his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his famous wife was on hand to celebrate him with a moving speech.

Stefani, 53, called Shelton a “one-of-a-kind” guy and a “rare human being” during her short speech. She also said “he’s the same guy today” as he was while he was growing up in a small town in Oklahoma.

While applauding Shelton for earning the honor of his name on the iconic sidewalk, Stefani emphasized how "genuine" he really is.

“There is no one more authentic than this guy. He lives and he breathes country music. He is a country music jukebox and it is his DNA," she said. “He was born to do this and hasn't done anything because he wanted to be a star. He has just always been a star.”

Stefani said she's proud that Shelton, 46, has never let Hollywood change him.

"The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and you are part of the American dream," she said. "And everybody knows you are my dream come true."

In addition to Stefani, TODAY's Carson Daly and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine were also on hand to speak about their friend on his big day.

When Shelton took the mic to give his own speech, he thanked everyone for the sweet words and gave a special shoutout to his wife.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen and so this is just the icing on the cake," he said. "But I love you so much and that's the greatest thing that's happened along this journey."

The country crooner said his family flew in from Oklahoma for the special event and he was chatting with his mother this morning about what he wanted to say during his speech.

"She goes, 'You know, I wish Richie could've been here to see this and everything that you've done,'" he recalled.

Richie, Shelton's brother, was only 24 when he died in a car accident in 1990. Shelton was 14 at the time.

The singer agreed with his mother's sentiment and closed his speech by saying, "I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother Richie."