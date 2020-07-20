Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to release new quarantine-inspired song

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are teaming up again!

The music superstars and "Voice" coaches, who’ve been dating since 2015, have collaborated on Shelton's new song, “Happy Anywhere,” which will be released Friday. The couple will debut the track Friday on TODAY when they perform for the 2020 Citi Music Series.

The collaboration marks the second time the couple has teamed up. Last December, they joined forces on the ballad “Nobody But You,” which became Shelton’s 27th No. 1 hit on the country radio chart.

“Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for ‘Happy Anywhere,’” Shelton said in a statement.

He also said that the tune reflects how he and Stefani have managed to soldier on while they've been together during the pandemic.

“We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year,” he said.

Don’t be surprised if Shelton performs the new track during the concert feature he recorded for drive-ins and outdoor theaters to experience across the country this weekend. The one-night-only event with Encore Live, taking place Saturday, will feature interviews and special guests Stefani and Trace Adkins.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a press release.

“I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans, and we’re going to go back and play old hits like ‘Austin,’ newer songs like ‘God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music.”