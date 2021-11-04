IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ed Sheeran shares update after COVID diagnosis ahead of ‘SNL’ performance

The music superstar also spoke about life as a new dad and how he spent Halloween with his 1-year-old daughter.

Ed Sheeran talks about his new music, fatherhood and more

Nov. 4, 202107:45
By Scott Stump

Ed Sheeran said "all's good" for his upcoming "Saturday Night Live" performance after being in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test late last month.

The music superstar shared an update on his condition on TODAY Thursday as he gets ready to fly to New York City to perform on "SNL" this weekend. He shared on Oct. 24 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm all right," Sheeran told Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly on a video call from London. "I'm sorry, I meant to be there in person today, but obviously I had to quarantine and everything. I got out, and I got tested for five days, and all's good."

Sheeran is the musical guest this week with Kieran Culkin of "Succession" as the host.

Ed Sheeran talks about new music, fatherhood, and playing NFL kickoff

Aug. 6, 202103:45

The "Bad Habits" singer being at home has also meant plenty of quality time with his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra, who is his first child with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

"It's definitely the best thing that's ever happened to me," Sheeran said. "She's wonderful. She started walking. I think she said 'pasta' the other day, I think, I'm not quite sure.

"She's great. We're new parents, so we're learning. It's a journey."

Lyra spent Halloween with her dad Sunday, as Seaborn was away when Sheeran tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was in the house with her," Sheeran said. "We did carve pumpkins. She didn't watch 'Ghostbusters,' but I did put 'Ghostbusters' on after she had gone to bed."

The singer, who has the highest-grossing tour of any artist, is also excited about his new album called “=.”

"The album itself — I've never really felt like an adult before," he said.

"I went into my 20s as a touring musician, and I just toured the world and partied," he continued. "I stopped touring, got married, had a kid, then my friend passed away, and I turned 30, and all of these things sort of led me to be an adult for the first time. And that's what I feel like the album's about."

