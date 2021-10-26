Emmy-winning HBO hit 'Succession' renewed for season 4

HBO is bringing everyone's favorite family drama "Succession" back for a fourth season.

The network announced the show's renewal on social media Tuesday with a 15-second video featuring clips of the Roy family.

Fans are excited to see the billionaire family's storyline continue.

"BEST SERIES RIGHT NOW," proclaimed one commenter on Instagram.

"Thanks to Greg's social media research for sure!" tweeted another, referencing cousin Greg "The Egg" Hirsch, who some argue is the best character on "Succession."

As the show's trajectory continues, some are already predicting the Emmy-winning series' future.

"and there is going to be five seasons right??" asked one Twitter user, adding a grinning face with smiling eyes emoji.

Another was more adamant, writing on Instagram, "And season 5 please to be final."

"Succession" centers on the wealthy Roy family, who love to scheme and backstab as they wrestle to gain control of their family business, a powerful entertainment conglomerate called Waystar RoyCo. The show stars Brian Cox as patriarch Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy and Natalie Gold as Rava Roy. The rest of the top cast include Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch, Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon and J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman.

Season three premiered just last week on Oct. 17 with episodes airing on Sundays at 9 p.m. Macfadyen, who plays Tom, told TODAY his character has been fun to portray.

"It's such great therapy to go and play Tom and say all this filthy, bullying awful stuff, especially to cousin Greg, as played by Nick Braun, but it's really good because I can get it all out, you know, and then I can go home and be nice to my wife and kids," the British actor said.

Macfadyen also said it's been a "joy" to play such a complex character. "In the show, that's the real joy of playing the part because he's constantly changing with whoever he meets, like a lot of us do in real life often, so he's like a sort of shapeshifter. He's sort of putting on a different mask to everything."

He also revealed that he and his fellow actors don't get early access to the show's plot and oftentimes, are just as surprised as viewers when they learn what's written in the scripts they bring to life.

"So the episodes come in usually quite late, you know, and then we're like, reading them on our iPads or scripts and everyone's going (imitates gasping noise). I love it."

