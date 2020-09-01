Congrats go out to Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

The Grammy-winning singer revealed on Instagram Tuesday that Seaborn, 28, gave birth to a baby girl — the first child for the couple.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” he captioned a photo of a pair of baby socks.

“We are completely in love with her," the 29-year-old continued. "Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x”

Sheeran typically plays it close to the vest when it comes to his personal life, although he did reveal in January 2018 that he and Seaborn were engaged.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and Seaborn hugging. "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx”

Sheeran never made a statement when he married Seaborn, but in a July 2019 interview with Charlamagne Tha God, though, he gushed about tying the knot and life with Seaborn while discussing how he confirmed their union on his song "Remember the Name,” which includes the lyrics: "Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick."

"I constantly wake up every day with Cherry, and I'm just like, 'Why the f--- are you with me?" he said. "You could literally be with whoever you wanted, and you've chosen me. And I'm saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me — and I just find that amazing."