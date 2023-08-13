Ed Sheeran surprises fans by playing ‘Lego House’ at Minnesota Lego Store

Ed Sheeran continues to surprise fans all around the country as he travels to different states for his Mathematics Tour.

On Aug. 12, the British singer-songwriter had a show scheduled in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the U.S. Bank Stadium, so he decided to visit the Lego Store at the Mall of America nearby and shock a few stunned customers.

Sheeran, who has a song called “Lego House” on his debut album, “+,” donned an apron and stood behind the counter in the store in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the toy company’s official account.

In the clip, one woman approaches the 32-year-old musician and says, “Oh my God! Are you kidding me? My daughter’s gonna freak out!”

The “Perfect” singer then spoke about his part-time career as a Lego Store employee.

“Alright, I’m here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my Lego outfit on to go and be a brick specialist at the Lego Store and then play ‘Lego House,’” he explained to the camera.

One fan just stared at Sheeran with his mouth wide open in disbelief as the Grammy-winner gave him a pat on the shoulder.

Sheeran signed a Lego set for another fan and posed for photos with others.

He chatted with an employee and reminisced about playing with Legos with his brother as a child before strumming along to “Lego House” in front of a large crowd.

“Alright, that was super fun. I’ve got a bunch of these ‘Autumn is coming’ mini figures and I’m going to be giving them out at the gig. See you in a bit!” he said before the video ended.

Some fans have been suspecting on social media that “Autumn is coming” is a hint that Sheeran will release a new album soon.

He shared the video on Instagram, too. In the caption, he wrote, “Went to the Mall of America today to work in the LEGO store / hand out LEGO sets and sing Lego house. LEGO!!!!”

The Lego account commented, referencing a lyric from “Lego House.”

“We think we love you better now,” they replied and added an orange heart.

“I love when famous people do side (quests),” one fan joked in the comments.

Another praised Sheeran, writing, “I love how you do much for your fans even when (you’re) this big.”

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer has been making each stop on his Mathematics Tour special by popping up in restaurants or bars and interacting with local fans.

In Nashville, he visited a pub and belted along to the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” and in Pittsburgh he handed out slices of pizza.

While in Philadelphia, Joseph and Philip Baldino, the owners of Philip’s Steaks in South Philadelphia, taught Sheeran how to make a proper Philly cheesesteak. Sheeran served the sandwiches and received plenty of compliments.

Detroit fans were treated to a performance from Eminem when Sheeran covered the rapper’s hit song “Lose Yourself” at his Ford Field concert in July.

Sheeran shared a video on Instagram of the crowd erupting when Eminem strolled onto the stage.

“Detroit. What a moment,” he wrote in the caption.